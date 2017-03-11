PHOTO UPDATE: Homicide in Barre Denis

St. Lucia’s homicide rate continues to skyrocket this year with the island recording its third homicide in six days, and its 19th since the start of 2017.
The latest victim, Jamal Frederick aka Edo and Edovic, who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was stabbed by a known male around 9:45 p.m. Friday in Barre Denis, a well-placed source said.
Frederick was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital.
The suspect was at large at the time of publishing this report.
No further details are available.
This is the third homicide for the week.
On Sunday, March 5, 31-year-old mother Sophianna Edwards was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Peter Donovan, who appeared in court on Friday, charged with non-capital murder. The incident occurred at a house in Ciceron, Castries. It was Edwards’ birthday.
On Wednesday, March 8, as St. Lucia observed International Women’s Day, the nude lifeless body of 52-year-old Virgil Roberts was found in a house in Cantonement, Augier, Vieux Fort. Police said her body bore marks of violence “all over”. Her boyfriend was detained for questioning.
Tears I have no clue who this young man is but that sad such a peaceful place like home but for the past 3 years the crime rate is outrageous! Come on people I know in other countries people wake up to shootings and others violence but we can make a difference! Whaaaa!
Wah, seems like the entire country becoming a "hot spot" them days smh.
RIP yute man and condolences to his family