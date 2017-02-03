BREAKING NEWS: Another homicide – man allegedly stabbed to death by son
By SNO Staff
February 3, 2017
The body of a senior male citizen was reportedly discovered at a house in Pavee (Rockhall junction) in the wee hours of this morning.
It is alleged that Charles Augustin, believed to be in his 60s, was stabbed to death by his son, Ezra Smith.
The authorities received the report around 4 a.m.
It is alleged that the son is of unsound mind.
This is the 14th homicide for 2017.
More details soon.
when i analyse the problem we been faced with in saint Lucia right now, it starts from the top. from a corrupt government (yellow and red) and it filters down to the bottom. so in other word i find one is right in a sence to politicize crime. saint lucia is a small country with less than 200k people and all this is happening.
Every body talking about praying but we have to rember what the god said to the disciples when they couldn't get the demond out of the child there ie things cannot be dane by prayer's alone you havr to fasting and praying and every body have to come together to do that
Goodness gracious! When will the slayings/killings stop in St. Lucia? Something is definitely wrong in this land.
Stop calling out for God invane! Take responsability! We need fingerprints and a working jail!
I am pleading with St. Lucian young and old to put down the weapons and pick up your bibles, fill up the churches and repent of your sins. We are seeing a record number of suicides and homicides already this year which is very unusual. The government does not have the answers, only Christ is the answer.
Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to every man.
the bible is nothing but a book of fairytales.. ever wondered why crime is so rampant in our once sweet country? God of the bible is busy with other things.
we need unity amongst us to start with. stop sitting back and waiting on god. start by gettin up and doing something
Is only when things are bad you all call on God. Call on him in times of happiness, and he will keep you from you safe from the storm. Churches having prayer sessions , how many of you all attending ? St.lucians must come together and repent as a nation. Martinique, Barbados , st.vincent is much safer than st.lucia .
Hallelujah. Very well said
Lord put a hand please I beg of you