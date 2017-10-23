BREAKING NEWS: Another fatal accident

A motorcyclist has died as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Vieux Fort on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Emron Jn Marie of Beanfield, Vieux Fort.
Reports are that Jn Marie’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle near the Vieux Fort Police Station around 5:30 p.m.
The drive need to go to jail! On a road like that you killed sombody awa and the man has all his protective gears on
28th of October will be 10 years that my mother was killed in a road traffic accident on the Millennium Highway.
It is a real shame that each year since, the government continue to not taken due diligence to making improvement in safeguarding traffic movement and also bringing drivers to justice who are liable to the accidents and fatalities.
10 years on, the driver of the car that caused my mother's death is still walking unpunished despite driving illegally. 3 prime ministers have taken office since then and still this concerning matter is not a high priority in St Lucia. What will it take? ?
Rip gone to soon
Poor boy today I was going at his work place to change my tire and because of the time I didn't go I said I will go tomorrow since am off and I bet he would have been the one to take the tire on the shelf to put for my car and he would always ask me for my son they were friends ,its sad to hear but we all are walking with our death underneath our feet,so long my dear r I p
