BREAKING NEWS: Another earthquake shakes several islands

(SNO) – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook several islands, including Saint Lucia, on Wednesday morning, another in a series of quakes that has rattled the region.

The latest quake took place at 10:01 am, according to the Trinidad-based UWI Seismic Research Center.

Several people from different islands including Martinique, St. Vincent, Barbados and Saint Lucia have taken to social media to say they felt the quake.

According to the Seismic Research Center, the epicenter of the quake was located at 23 km SE of Roseau, Dominica, 66 km NNW of Fort-de-France, Martinique and 124 km SSE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

There are no reports of damages.

The region has been rocked by a series of earthquakes in recent times.

Earlier this week, two earthquakes shook Puerto Rico causing damage and at least one death. The two were part of a series of about 500 tremors that shook the island in 10 days, according to the US Geological Survey.

During the week of Christmas last year, several quakes shook the Lesser Antilles.

UWI said the quakes show that the region is active in terms of such natural geological hazards and should always be prepared.

