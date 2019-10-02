BREAKING NEWS: Dallas ex-cop Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering Botham Jean

Share This On:

Pin 3K Shares

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed neighbour Botham Jean in his own apartment last year.

The jury began deliberating the sentence just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after hearing tearful testimony from the people who knew Jean best, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Guyger, 31, was on Tuesday found guilty of murder after the jury deliberated for some five hours.

The fired cop had faced between five and 99 years or life in prison.

Guyger was convicted for fatally shooting Jean in his own apartment in September 2018.

She claimed she mistook the St. Lucia native’s apartment for hers. The ex-cop also claimed she thought Jean was a burglar and testified that she was fearful of her life the moment she saw a silhouette of someone in the apartment.

This story will be continuously updated.

( 1 ) ( 28 )