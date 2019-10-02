BREAKING NEWS: Dallas ex-cop Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering Botham Jean

Share This On:
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed neighbour Botham Jean in his own apartment last year.
The jury began deliberating the sentence just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after hearing tearful testimony from the people who knew Jean best, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Guyger, 31, was on Tuesday found guilty of murder after the jury deliberated for some five hours.
The fired cop had faced between five and 99 years or life in prison.
Guyger was convicted for fatally shooting Jean in his own apartment in September 2018.
She claimed she mistook the St. Lucia native’s apartment for hers. The ex-cop also claimed she thought Jean was a burglar and testified that she was fearful of her life the moment she saw a silhouette of someone in the apartment.
This story will be continuously updated.
Did Botham Jean's brother hug the wicked white woman who murdered his brother? What the hell?
I just knew her sentence would have been petty. The benefits of being white....history has shown time and time again; that the law is harsher on people of colour than on whites. Rubbish sentence.
Told my daughter a white male officer wouldn't be found guilty; but they found this white female officer guilty, that the sentence would be rubbish. And there it is. A slap; that is rubbish.
I said the same thing too. It it was a Male he would go free.
How many st lucians go to prision for murder or get convicted,she got 10 yrs better than nothing.