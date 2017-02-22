BREAKING NEWS: Accident on Bexon Highway

At least one person is injured after a motorcycle collided with a minibus near the Bexon Health Centre on the Bexon Highway a few minutes ago.
The man, believed to be the motorcyclist, was reportedly still on the ground at the time of filing this report.
The accident occurred around 9 p.m.
More details as soon as they become available.
It was just chaos on that road today.
The evening was worst with two sets of serious accidents and of course the mizzy traffic
there was one by falcos bar
Sorry we drive on the left ,so let us all take our time,
You know I was just waiting for that News, cause this afternoon while watching the motorcyclists riding on the choiseul stretch the cars were over taking each other for no reason because they all were on the same round De island driver's and riders remember the other side of the road is not yours cause we driver on the left,OK