BREAKING NEWS: Accident on Bexon Highway

By SNO Staff
February 22, 2017

At least one person is injured after a motorcycle collided with a minibus near the Bexon Health Centre on the Bexon Highway a few minutes ago.

The man, believed to be the motorcyclist, was reportedly still on the ground at the time of filing this report.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m.

More details as soon as they become available.

4 comments

  1. Missy
    February 22, 2017 at 10:34 PM

    It was just chaos on that road today.
    The evening was worst with two sets of serious accidents and of course the mizzy traffic

  2. whatisthis
    February 22, 2017 at 9:46 PM

    there was one by falcos bar

  3. That's wisdom
    February 22, 2017 at 9:36 PM

    Sorry we drive on the left ,so let us all take our time,

  4. That's wisdom
    February 22, 2017 at 9:35 PM

    You know I was just waiting for that News, cause this afternoon while watching the motorcyclists riding on the choiseul stretch the cars were over taking each other for no reason because they all were on the same round De island driver's and riders remember the other side of the road is not yours cause we driver on the left,OK

