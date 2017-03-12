BREAKING NEWS: Accident in Corinth

A male motorcyclist appeared seriously injured after he ran into a utility pole in Corinth, Gros Islet this afternoon (March 12), according to an eyewitness.
The accident occurred close to 4:30 p.m. “directly opposite Riverstone Disco”, the eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).
“I was busy helping to get the emergency service and securing the safety of road users,” the eyewitness said, describing his first actions when the accident occurred.
The eyewitness said when he saw the motorcyclist sped pass him he was surprised that “he wore no helmet”, especially on a Sunday. Moments after, the eyewitness said he saw when the motorcyclsit ran into the post “head long”.
“His head got swollen in seconds and he was splitting blood and flesh,” the eyewitness said.
The motorcyclist lost consciousness shortly after emergency services personnel arrived, the eyetwitness noted.
According to the source, the accident may have been caused by the large amounts of gravel on the road, as well as speeding. He noted that construction is underway on the Riverstone road.
“The gravel is dry and loose,” the eyewitness said.
They are a total bunch of ..., think they are invicible, same the world over. Dont have licence,insurance and ride the higjways like kings
Clean the fricking roads man
Shut da hell up.every one knows the damn road is under construction, what is wrong with u pea brain Lucians..now it's someone fault he didn't take due diligence.. Grow up.. idiot
Stop riding like pigshits
I'm always amazed at the way moto cyclists ride without proper gears, some of them have a female behind them, they have full gears, but the female is without....and government does not have money, charge them, all of them who thinks that the road belongs to them, bus drivers breaking laws too, put traffic officers on the road and charge them, you'll see if they will not take the necessary measures......make money for the state...break laws, pay fines. SIMPLE....Even this one laying on the road should be charged if he survives.......enough already.
Speeding and no helmet is a dangerous out come of a bike accident, i hope he recovers from such and hopefully thats a lesson for those bike riders out there...
i see all of y'all complaining about bikers .Bikers this, bikers that. yall act like yall have road rage and dont like vehicles overtaking ,whereas the bikes have space to pass. I don't see nun of y'all complaining about the government getting the road done and putting measures in place for the trucks that is always damaging the road..throwing cement..and leaving residue of gravel.
Where's your helmet my brother
No helmet, wearing slippers. No gear, no care, no license, no insurance.
Big up Dibo ! CTP
He should be charged for not wearing a helmet. They don't care like the road is theirs. I few weeks ago I lady got knocked down by one on the pedestrian.And to make it worst some of them would lift the bike to show what they can do. Stop speeding, don't take life for granted. Appreciate it.
These motorcyclists refuse to practice safe driving. Always speeding and making noise on the road, having no regard for anyone else on the road. God forbid.
Wow 😭
I don't feel sorry for them stupid riders who think they're invincible by speeding without protective gear especially the female pillion riders.
never rejoice a man death
Ur Turn will come