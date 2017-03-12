BOSL
COURTS
BREAKING NEWS: Accident in Corinth

By SNO Staff
March 12, 2017

sideA male motorcyclist appeared seriously injured after he ran into a utility pole in Corinth, Gros Islet this afternoon (March 12), according to an eyewitness.

The accident occurred close to 4:30 p.m. “directly opposite Riverstone Disco”, the eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

“I was busy helping to get the emergency service and securing the safety of road users,” the eyewitness said, describing his first actions when the accident occurred.

The eyewitness said when he saw the motorcyclist sped pass him he was surprised that “he wore no helmet”, especially on a Sunday. Moments after, the eyewitness said he saw when the motorcyclsit ran into the post “head long”.

“His head got swollen in seconds and he was splitting blood and flesh,” the eyewitness said.

The motorcyclist lost consciousness shortly after emergency services personnel arrived, the eyetwitness noted.

According to the source, the accident may have been caused by the large amounts of gravel on the road, as well as speeding. He noted that construction is underway on the Riverstone road.

“The gravel is dry and loose,” the eyewitness said.

16 comments

  1. Johnny Fartypants
    March 12, 2017 at 7:39 PM

    They are a total bunch of ..., think they are invicible, same the world over. Dont have licence,insurance and ride the higjways like kings

    (4)(2)
    Reply
  2. DDP
    March 12, 2017 at 7:13 PM

    Clean the fricking roads man

    (3)(9)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      March 12, 2017 at 7:29 PM

      Shut da hell up.every one knows the damn road is under construction, what is wrong with u pea brain Lucians..now it's someone fault he didn't take due diligence.. Grow up.. idiot

      (20)(2)
      Reply
    • Johnny Fartypants
      March 12, 2017 at 7:41 PM

      Stop riding like pigshits

      (7)(1)
      Reply
  3. Phillys
    March 12, 2017 at 7:02 PM

    I'm always amazed at the way moto cyclists ride without proper gears, some of them have a female behind them, they have full gears, but the female is without....and government does not have money, charge them, all of them who thinks that the road belongs to them, bus drivers breaking laws too, put traffic officers on the road and charge them, you'll see if they will not take the necessary measures......make money for the state...break laws, pay fines. SIMPLE....Even this one laying on the road should be charged if he survives.......enough already.

    (21)(4)
    Reply
  4. Dominican Visitor
    March 12, 2017 at 6:57 PM

    Speeding and no helmet is a dangerous out come of a bike accident, i hope he recovers from such and hopefully thats a lesson for those bike riders out there...

    (7)(0)
    Reply
  5. -_-
    March 12, 2017 at 6:48 PM

    i see all of y'all complaining about bikers .Bikers this, bikers that. yall act like yall have road rage and dont like vehicles overtaking ,whereas the bikes have space to pass. I don't see nun of y'all complaining about the government getting the road done and putting measures in place for the trucks that is always damaging the road..throwing cement..and leaving residue of gravel.

    (16)(2)
    Reply
  6. Corb
    March 12, 2017 at 6:45 PM

    Where's your helmet my brother

    (17)(0)
    Reply
  7. Peach
    March 12, 2017 at 6:38 PM

    Big up Dibo ! CTP

    (3)(1)
    Reply
  8. Upset much
    March 12, 2017 at 6:27 PM

    He should be charged for not wearing a helmet. They don't care like the road is theirs. I few weeks ago I lady got knocked down by one on the pedestrian.And to make it worst some of them would lift the bike to show what they can do. Stop speeding, don't take life for granted. Appreciate it.

    (12)(1)
    Reply
  9. CookieMonster
    March 12, 2017 at 5:48 PM

    These motorcyclists refuse to practice safe driving. Always speeding and making noise on the road, having no regard for anyone else on the road. God forbid.

    (23)(6)
    Reply
  10. Lil
    March 12, 2017 at 5:39 PM

    Wow 😭

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  11. Anonymous
    March 12, 2017 at 5:34 PM

    I don't feel sorry for them stupid riders who think they're invincible by speeding without protective gear especially the female pillion riders.

    (21)(23)
    Reply

