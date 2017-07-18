BREAKING NEWS: Accident in Choiseul (PHOTOS)

Several persons sustained injuries after a car went over a precipice in Tete Morne, Choiseul this afternoon.

An eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that an ambulance transported about three persons to hospital, but the condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. when the car careened off the road and plunged into the River Doree ravine, according to persons at the scene.

St. Lucia News Online is urging all motorists and pedestrians to be cautious on the roads as they make their way to and from Carnival celebrations around the island.

















