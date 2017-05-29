Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Accident at Top of the World

By SNO Staff
May 29, 2017

breaking_news-si_A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following an accident at Top of the World, Choc this evening.

According to reports, a vehicle collided with a motorcycle after 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital via ambulance.

His condition is unknown at this time.

More details soon.

4 comments

  1. Jill
    May 30, 2017 at 12:37 AM

    Well, well, well the saga continues in the never ending drama of Saint Lucia's CRASH DUMMIES...where most likely speed and negligence are always a present factor...Stay tuned for more news about Saint Lucia's CRASH DUMMIES and their victims...

    And remember drive safe so you don't become another CRASH DUMMY!

    • g.w
      May 30, 2017 at 8:27 AM

      shut your hole you dont know how the damn accident happend, some accidents can happen without those things.

  2. Anonymous
    May 29, 2017 at 11:56 PM

    waits for lucians to blame the government

