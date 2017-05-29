BREAKING NEWS: Accident at Top of the World

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following an accident at Top of the World, Choc this evening.
According to reports, a vehicle collided with a motorcycle after 9 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to hospital via ambulance.
His condition is unknown at this time.
More details soon.
