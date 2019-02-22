BREAKING NEWS: 50 for Kimani on debut!

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — Eighteen-year-old Kimani Melius got his first-class cricket career off to a fine start with a circumspect debut 50 in tough batting conditions.

Turning 18 in January, and having been named Saint Lucia’s Junior Sportsman of the Year for the second year in a row just last weekend, the Babonneau Secondary student made his West Indies Championship four-day debut on Thursday, as he joined the Windwards Volcanoes for their match against Barbados Pride at the Arnos Vale Playing Field in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Nineteen not out overnight, the teenager celebrated Saint Lucia’s 40th Independence anniversary on Friday with an even half century off 140 balls. The Windwards made just 138 all out in 57.5 overs, Melius far outstripping the second highest scorer, the captain, Sunil Ambris.

The man from Boguis shared a 51-run partnership with Ambris, during which the teen absorbed much of the strike, producing 26 off 71 balls. Overall, Melius, a West Indies Under-19 and West Indies B player, had 116 dot balls, 12 singles, five twos, and seven fours.

At the close on the second day, Barbados had worked their way to 135/6, Saint Lucia’s Larry Edward having taken 1-36 from a massive 19 overs, to lead by 212 runs.