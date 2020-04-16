BREAKING NEWS: 30 persons arrested for breaking ‘COVID-19 curfew’ in Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Corporal Ann Joseph, public relations officer of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, has disclosed that 30 persons have been arrested and charged for breaking the curfew imposed by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The 10-hour daily curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., is in effect until April 26, 2020.

Joseph gave a daily breakdown, to date, of the arrests at a press conference held on Thursday, April 16.

March 27: two persons in Gros Islet

March 30: one in Canaries

March 31: three in Soufriere and four in Castries

April 2: two in Anse La Raye

April 3: four in Anse La Raye

April 4: three in Castries

April 9: 10 within the south of the island

April 13: four in Castries

