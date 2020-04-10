Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: 24-hour curfew in effect tomorrow, Good Friday

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 9, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — A 24-hour COVID-19 curfew is in effect for tomorrow, Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet disclosed Thursday evening.

He posted the “reminder” on his official Facebook page.

His post was accompanied by the hashtags: #StayHome #SaveLives #StoptheSpread.

Essential services are also closed on Good Friday.

“Persons who violate this order will face a fine, imprisonment or both,” he said.

In an earlier Facebook page, the prime minister said beach activities this Easter weekend are prohibited and violators caught face imprisonment or a fine.

“Saint Lucians are reminded as we head into the Easter weekend that beach activities are strongly discouraged as per the Emergency Powers (Disasters) (COVID 19) (Curfew),” he wrote.

“A person who contravenes this Order commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment with or without hard labour for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding $1000 or both and forfeiture of goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said, in an earlier post on Wednesday that essential services will be operational on Holy Saturday until 6 p.m., Easter Sunday until 2 p.m. and Easter Monday until 4 p.m.

“As of today, there are no plans to revert to the 24-hour shutdown next week,” he had said.

