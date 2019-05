Share This On:

Two males have been killed as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Richfond, Dennery Saturday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Reports are that a motorcycle, with the victims on board, collided ‘head-on’ with a car.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of a gas station.

Emergency officials received the report of the accident at 9:17 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

