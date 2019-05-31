BREAKING NEWS: 12 dead, including suspect, in Virginia Beach, US shooting

(ABC NEWS) — Twelve people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting occurred at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Six additional victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera told reporters during a press conference. An emergency services spokesperson would not comment on the condition of the injured victims.

At least five patients were transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one victim was transported to its Level I Trauma Center, according to Dale Gauding, senior communications advisor for brand engagement at Senatara Healthcare.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Municipal Center area.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Alexander Mallin and Amanda Maile contributed to this report.

