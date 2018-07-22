BREAKING: Lions roar as Flow SPL T20 champions!

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(SNO) – Thanks in no small part to a masterful half-century from West Indies opening bat, Andre Fletcher, and fine bowling by Keygan Arnold, Xavier Gabriel and Sherlon Isidore, South Castries Lions are the new champions of the Flow Saint Lucia Premier League Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

Before a sizable crowd at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Daren Sammy himself was never able to get up to speed, and his defending champion Avatar City Blasters were held to just 100 for the loss of 8 from their 20 overs.

Gaspard was dismissed with the second ball of the innings, Stephen Naitram was taken with the score on 30, Alex Joseph’s watchful innings ended at 15 off 26 balls, with the score just 37. Jamaal James followed 10 balls later for nought, and then Sammy himself went for an uncharacteristic 6 runs off 19 balls.

Alleyn Prospere (30 runs off 24 balls) did well to lend some respectability to the scoreboard, with Johnnel Eugene largely holding a watching brief. Alleyn struck two fours and two sixes, whilst watching young Eugene succumb, before himself departing at 90-7.

Whilst young Arnold has taken only six wickets in five matches for the Lions, and the right arm medium pacer took none on Sunday night, he conceded just 12 runs from his four overs. Gabriel took 2-16 with his right arm fast bowling, and Isidore 3-17.

Set a target of just 101 from 20 overs, the South Castries Cricket Association South Castries Lions set about making it look like hard work. The captain himself, West Indies opener Johnson Charles, was out for a duck, with the score on 17. Dwight Thomas did somewhat better, making 6 off 7 balls. Dornan Edward was run out for 1.

Singlehandedly propping up the innings, however, was the Grenadian, Fletcher. He hit 79 off a mere 45 balls, inclusive of 9 fours and 3 sixes. When he got out at a 95-4, with 9 overs and 2 balls still to be faced and six wickets in hand to get just six runs to win, one would have been forgiven for thinking it smooth sailing from that point.

Instead, the Lions still contrived to lose Tonius Simon and Xavier Gabriel – Simon added just 4, and Gabriel was out for a duck. Eventually, Corlinus Calendar allowed his team to celebrate by hitting a final four off Alleyn Prospere, sealing the victory in 11.2 overs.