BREAKING: Just one Saint Lucian in Windwards team

(SNO) — Cricket West Indies held its Player Draft for the 2019/2020 Super50 Cup and West Indies (Four-Day) Championship on Friday (26 Apr).

The Windward Islands Volcanoes selected just one Saint Lucian, slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Larry Edward.

Edward took 27 wickets in the 2018/2019 First Class Season for the Volcanoes, whose top bowler, Shane Shillingford, was suspended.

Twenty-seven wickets ended up being the third-most wickets for the Windwards last season, despite Edward playing fewer matches than the two players who took more scalps. The 24-year-old former West Indies Under-19 player was left out of the squad towards the end of the season. He has 47 wickets in 15 career first-class matches.

Meanwhile, former West Indies Under-19 and Guyana Jaguars batsman Bhaskar Yadram was drafted as one of two overseas players by Windward Islands Volcanoes. The 19-year-old played two first-class matches for Guyana in the 2017/18 season and had an average of just 9.75, with a top score of 25.

It is unknown at this time whether Saint Lucia’s Kimani Melius was available in the Draft. Aged 18, Melius made his first-class debut for the Windwards this year, and played three matches. He amassed 93 runs, including a 50 on debut, and 29 in another innings, for a 15.50 average.

Saint Lucia’s West Indies senior batsman Johnson Charles was famously left out of the national team for the recent Windward Islands Goodwill Tournament, whilst former West Indies men’s captain Daren Sammy appears never to have been seriously considered.

Windward Islands Volcanoes: Sunil Ambris, Alick Anthanaze, Roland Cato, Kirk Edwards, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith, Shermon Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ray Jordon, Josh Thomas, Bhaskar Yadram, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas

