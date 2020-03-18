Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia PM Allen Chastanet tests negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) *** National Day of Prayer date announced *** At least three major Saint Lucia hotels to close: PM *** Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to closure of ferry service*** Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

BREAKING: Express des Iles to operate this weekend; passengers arriving in St. Lucia will be quarantined

Source: SLHTA
March 18, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NOTICE) — This is to advise that the EXPRESS DES ILES shuttles will operate this weekend on the Saint Lucia stopover as follows:

Friday, March 20: Fort de France (1:15 p.m.) to Castries (arrival at 2:45 p.m.) Sunday, March 22: Fort de France (1:15 p.m.) to Castries (arrival at 2:45 p.m.)

The Express des Iles offices will reopen on Friday, March 20 at 8:30 am.

The Consulate advises that all persons who require to modify or buy tickets present themselves at the ticket booth very early in an effort to alleviate last-minute disruptions. Kindly note that tickets can also be purchased on the Express des Iles website or call center.

Be advised that in keeping with the protocol guidelines established for COVID-19, ALL passengers upon arrival in St. Lucia, will be quarantined, isolated or asked for self-quarantine depending on the symptoms exhibited by each passenger.

There is a travel restriction to St. Lucia on persons with a travel history within the last 14 days to Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Spain, France, Germany, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

Persons who travel from the United States and Canada within the last 14 days to St. Lucia and who develop respiratory signs AND symptoms will be isolated and tested for COVID-19.

The Consulate wishes all returning nationals a safe trip back home; please quarantine and stay safe.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.