BREAKING: Express des Iles to operate this weekend; passengers arriving in St. Lucia will be quarantined

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NOTICE) — This is to advise that the EXPRESS DES ILES shuttles will operate this weekend on the Saint Lucia stopover as follows:

Friday, March 20: Fort de France (1:15 p.m.) to Castries (arrival at 2:45 p.m.) Sunday, March 22: Fort de France (1:15 p.m.) to Castries (arrival at 2:45 p.m.)

The Express des Iles offices will reopen on Friday, March 20 at 8:30 am.

The Consulate advises that all persons who require to modify or buy tickets present themselves at the ticket booth very early in an effort to alleviate last-minute disruptions. Kindly note that tickets can also be purchased on the Express des Iles website or call center.

Be advised that in keeping with the protocol guidelines established for COVID-19, ALL passengers upon arrival in St. Lucia, will be quarantined, isolated or asked for self-quarantine depending on the symptoms exhibited by each passenger.

There is a travel restriction to St. Lucia on persons with a travel history within the last 14 days to Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Spain, France, Germany, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

Persons who travel from the United States and Canada within the last 14 days to St. Lucia and who develop respiratory signs AND symptoms will be isolated and tested for COVID-19.

The Consulate wishes all returning nationals a safe trip back home; please quarantine and stay safe.

( 0 ) ( 0 )