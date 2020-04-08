BREAKING: Essential services hours extended; no return to 24-hour curfew — Chastanet

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has announced new developments regarding the new 10-hour curfew as the administration continues to activate survival methods amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday afternoon, Chastanet revealed that operating hours for essential services have been extended to Thursday, April 9, closed on Good Friday, and resume Easter weekend.

He also disclosed that the government has no plans to reinstate the 24-hour curfew next week.

He said: “Operating hours for essential services have been extended from today, April 8 to April 9, 2020 until 6 p.m. Closed on Good Friday.

“These services will also be operational on Holy Saturday until 6 p.m., Easter Sunday until 2 p.m. and Easter Monday until 4 p.m.

“As of today, there are no plans to revert to the 24-hour shutdown next week.”

The prime minister said panic-buying is unnecessary and further advised the public to adhere to the health standards to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“There is no need to rush to shop. Please remember to practice social distancing and frequent handwashing and sanitization,” he concluded.