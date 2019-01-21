Earthquake shakes several Caribbean islands

Share This On:

(SNO) — An earthquake on Monday morning shook several Caribbean islands including Dominica, Guadeloupe and Antigua, according to reports.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre said the 4.2 magnitude quake took place at 10:42 a.m.

The quake took place at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It was located 48 km SSW of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 65 km NW of Roseau, Dominica and 143 km south of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

There are no reports of damages.

Several people have taken to social media to discuss the quake.