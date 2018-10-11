BREAKING: Changes aplenty for Team Saint Lucia ahead of Haiti clash

(SNO) – Big changes for the national men’s team ahead of Nations League clash with Haiti.

The biggest change is at the goalkeeper position. Leon Alexander, who kept a clean sheet just a few weeks ago against Antigua and Barbuda, has been dropped. In his place, Vino Bartlett comes into the squad. Vino, who turns 19 this Friday (12 Oct) recently moved to Caledonia in the Trinidad and Tobago Professional League.

Presumably, Zachernus Simon has been left out due to commitments with his school team at USC Aiken.

The same cannot be said for Alexander, nor for Gregson President, and Jervic McFarlane.

Also left out is Tremayn Shayne Paul, who returned to the team for the Antigua match after a three-year absence.

The team was officially announced on Thursday morning at the offices of the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. Saint Lucia plays Haiti in Martinique on Saturday, 16 October.

According to SLFA president Lyndon Cooper, Gregson President, Leon Alexander and Jervic McFarlane remain part of the provisional Nations League list, but it was decided to omit them for this fixture for “policy reasons.”

Coming into the national setup alongside Barclett are midfielders Ridel Stanislaus, Cassius Joseph, Delon Neptune and Nicholas Lawrence, as well as defender Shawn Evans. The six incoming players range in age from 19 to 24.