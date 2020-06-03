VIDEO: Saint Lucia borders open June 4; visitors require COVID-19 test, quarantine

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — Effective June 4, 2020, Saint Lucia opens its borders to regional and international countries. (see video statement below article)
The policy includes that travelers present a negative COVID-19 test and undergo mandatory quarantine at a government institution.
The Ministries of Health and Tourism will continue working together with stakeholders to coordinate this new phase of the national response to COVID-19.
In addition, the Ministries of External Affairs and Tourism continue to coordinate the repatriation of nationals which include cruise workers, students, and other nationals currently seeking to return to Saint Lucia.
As we prepare for the phased opening of other major sectors the Ministry of Health shall continue to guide the public on measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
We shall support the public with the requisite guidance through our various communication platforms, as well as through our Public Health and Primary Health Care team officers as part of our efforts to keep every citizen safe and to prevent the spread of infection.
We remind every individual to continue the habits of:
– regular handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water are not available
– cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing
– avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing
– wear your homemade or cloth mask whenever venturing out from home
– maintain a 6-foot distance when in public even while wearing a mask
– seek medical attention if you have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel
– refrain from touching items unless you intend to buy them when grocery shopping and otherwise.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing regular updates on COVID-19.
For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317, respectively.
