Breakfast Launch Party! R3D Unlimited portrays “PERSIA: The Rise and Fall”

(PRESS RELEASE) — For Saint Lucia Carnival 2019, R3D Unlimited will turn back the clock to 550BCE, to mystical faraway lands. You will witness the unveiling of a series of imperial dynasties of the largest empire in history, as R3D Unlimited portrays, “PERSIA: The Rise and Fall”

Once again, the sun will rise over a dynamic display of specially crafted costumes with a Breakfast Launch Party first coined by R3D Unlimited.

It is a noteworthy year in the history of R3D Unlimited, as the band celebrates fifteen years in Saint Lucia Carnival. R3D Unlimited is known to for bringing the sexy, pretty and party to Saint Lucian Carnival and promises to invoke the spirit of Carnival through stellar entertainment, signature events, and premium service that all encompass the R3D Experience.

As the sun rises on Saint Lucia Carnival 2019, R3D Unlimited gets set to whet your appetite for our unique, all inclusive, VIP experience.

We say, stay tuned our R3D Unlimited Family and onlookers, as we invite you all to witness “PERSIA: The Rise and Fall” on Sunday, February 3rd 2019.