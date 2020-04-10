‘Bread bus’ burns in Castries

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — One of the most important mini-buses during the current COVID-19 pandemic climate in Saint Lucia has been destroyed.
The Saint Lucia Fire Service said a bread delivery bus was completely destroyed by fire in Sunny Acres, Castries on Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, the driver, was not injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown but investigations are underway.
Accident/Tragedy
