‘Bread bus’ burns in Castries

By MERRICK Andrews, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 9, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — One of the most important mini-buses during the current COVID-19 pandemic climate in Saint Lucia has been destroyed.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service said a bread delivery bus was completely destroyed by fire in Sunny Acres, Castries on Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, the driver, was not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown but investigations are underway.

Accident/Tragedy

