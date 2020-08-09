Brazil surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

By MURI ASSUNÇÃO

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — Brazil is now the second country in the world with more than 100,000 confirmed deaths of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the South American nation of 210 million reported 100,240 coronavirus-related deaths — out of nearly 3 million infections — according to data released by a consortium of media outlets in partnership with state health departments.

The first case — a 61-year-old man from São Paulo who had traveled to Italy — was reported on Feb. 26. After that, it took Brazil 114 days to pass the one-million mark of infections, and 27 days to reach 2 million cases.

Just three weeks after that, the country has just surpassed 3 million cases.

According to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, the rate shows no sign of slowing down. The first 50,000 fatalities occurred over three months. The next 50,000 happened over 50 days: 60,000 deaths (July 1); 70,000 (July 10); 80,000 (July 19); 90,000 (July 29); 100,000 (Aug. 8). The first 50,000 fatalities occurred over three months. The next 50,000 happened over 50 days.

The devastating course of the pandemic in Brazil stems from the controversial leadership of its far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, who has been widely criticized for downplaying the seriousness of the crisis.

According to the Brazilian news magazine Veja, Bolsonaro said on a livestream on Thursday that, “We are getting to 100,000, but life goes on.”

Bolsonaro, a coronavirus-skeptic — and hydroxychloroquine-believer — is a frequent critic of social-distancing measures issued by state and local governments.

He has aggressively pushed for the reopening of the country’s economy, despite the rapid increase in infections and fatalities.