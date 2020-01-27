Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Brazil: 30 dead, 3,500 displaced

By AFP
January 27, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share148
148 Shares

(AFP) – An aerial view of the overflowing Das Velhas River in Sabara, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, yesterday, after heavy rains.

At least 30 people have been killed in two days of intense storms in south-eastern Brazil, the Minas Gerais state Civil Defense office said.

Seventeen people are also missing, seven injured, and some 3,500 have been forced out of their homes following a series of landslides and building collapses.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share148
148 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.