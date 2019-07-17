Don't Miss
Boy dies after falling in grease trap outside Tim Hortons

By NEW YORK POST
July 17, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — A 3-year-old boy was killed after falling into a grease trap outside an upstate Tim Hortons restaurant, police said.

Rochester cops were first called when the toddler went missing Monday morning, and again when he was found moments later in the grease collection tank behind the chain restaurant.

An eyewitness began performing CPR and emergency services continued before the boy was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The boy, who had been with his mom, fell into the grease because of “what looks like an unsecured lid” covering the circular pit, police investigator Frank Camp said, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

“Our hearts are going out to the family. It’s just a horrible, horrible, unimaginable, unspeakable tragedy,” Camp said, getting emotional as he spoke to press.

Officers were seen getting emotional at the scene, embracing distraught employees of the restaurant, the paper said.

“No one ever wants to see anything like this,” Camp said, saying it is the “number one” worst thing his officers ever have to deal with.

Investigators had not yet determined the size of the grease trap, which is typically a steel tank used to keep fats, oils, and grease out of the sanitary sewer system, according to the report.

“Rest assured that before the Rochester Police Department leaves the scene, this thing will be secured so it won’t happen to anyone else, I guarantee you that,” Camp said.

Tim Hortons emailed the Democrat and Chronicle a statement calling it “a tragedy.”

“On behalf of the Tim Hortons family, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young boy who passed away,” the company said.

It is not the first accident of its kind. Alabama lawmakers previously passed legislation requiring more secure covers after a 3-year-old girl died in a 6-foot-deep grease trap in Auburn, Alabama, in October 2017.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a 5-year-old girl was rescued after falling into a grease trap in March 2018.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

