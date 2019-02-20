Boy, 7, called ‘little Hitler’ for selling hot chocolate to help Trump raise money for border wall

(FOX31) — A 7-year-old Texas boy is going viral and facing some backlash in his community after he set up a hot chocolate stand to raise money for President Donald Trump’s long-promised border wall.

The boy’s parents, Shane and Jennifer Stevens, tells KEYE that their son, Benton, wanted to start the fundraiser after watching Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 5.

“He wanted to know about the wall so we explained what it was about and he (Benton) was like ‘I want to raise money for the wall,’” Jennifer Stevens told KXAN.

Benton set up the stand a strip mall in Austin, Texas and while he was selling the cocoa, he says one man called him “little Hitler.”

“Some people were mad and calling me a ‘little Hitler’ and stuff, and some people were really happy,” Benton told KEYE.

Shane and Jennifer Stevens tell KXAN they are both members of the Republican National Committee and want to keep their children aware of politics in the world.

“People think he’s brainwashed,” Jennifer Stevens told KXAN. “Well, of course, he supports Trump because we do, and he hears how we talk and this and that. Call that brainwashing, but I call it parenting, because we instill our values in him.”

Benton raised nearly $1,400 in two days, according to KEYE. He said he wants to mail it to the president or go to Washington to hand deliver it “so that the illegal immigrants can’t get into our town illegally.”