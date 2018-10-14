Don't Miss
Boxer apologises for punching mascot on TV show

By BBC
October 14, 2018

Wilder punched the mascot as part of a segment on Spanish language sports show Nacion ESPN

(BBC) — WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has apologised if he injured a mascot after punching it on US television.

It had been reported the American had broken the mascot’s jaw when he appeared on Spanish language sports show Nacion ESPN to promote his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury.

Wilder

Wilder floored the mascot, who was wearing a sombrero and moustache, as the presenters watched on.

He denied reports he did not know there was somebody inside the costume.

“Anything headlining I didn’t know a human being was in there is just straight click-baiting,” said Wilder on Instagram.

“I sincerely apologise to the brave man that was injured (if this is true). I have the utmost respect for him, his participation, willingness and courage.

“If this (injured mascot) is true, I personally would like to invite him to my 1 December fight.”

Wilder will defend his belt against former world champion Fury in Los Angeles.

