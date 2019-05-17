Botham Jean Foundation to pay funeral expenses of US woman killed by police

NBC News has reported that the Botham Jean Foundation, created to honour the memory of a Saint Lucian slain by a police officer in his own apartment in Dallas, U.S., will assist the family of a Texas woman who was fatally shot by a police officer last Monday.

Police said Pamela Turner, 44, was shot while an officer tried to arrest her at an apartment complex, however, the woman’s relatives have disputed this report, saying she was not violent and assisted in the community, NBC reported.

The Botham Jean Foundation will help Turner’s family offset the cost of the funeral.

Allison Jean, Botham’s mother, made this announcement at a press conference on Thursday, according to NBC.

Amber Guyger was employed with the Dallas police when she shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment on Sept. 6, 2018.

She claimed that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after returning home from work.

After protests and widespread news coverage, Guyger, by then axed from the police department, was finally indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 1 for murder.

She was released on $200,000 bond after being booked.

The trial is set for Sept. 23.

