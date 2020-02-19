BOSL to host second Own Your Home showcase and seminar

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Bank of Saint Lucia hosted its inaugural Own Your Home Showcase and Seminar in November, 2019 at the Harbor Club, Rodney Bay. The Showcase & Seminar brought together current and prospective customers under one roof with the objective of bringing them one step closer to the reality of owning their own home.

Following the successful hosting of the first showcase in the north of the island, the first in the series of engagement activities, the event now moves to the south of the island. Martha’s Tyre Commercial Building on the La Tourney Highway in Vieux Fort will be home to the second Own Your Home Showcase and Seminar – ‘South Edition’.

The seminar will run from 9am to 12pm featuring key presentations from subject matter experts who are integrally involved in the mortgage loan process – lawyers, quantity surveyors, architects and bankers. The showcase portion of the event, which is an exhibition open to the general public, will run from 12pm to 6pm. Exhibitors will include service providers and professionals all involved in the process of home ownership such as lawyers, land developers, contractors, green energy providers and others.

Bank of Saint Lucia recognizes that owning a home is one of the most significant investments an individual can make in their lifetime and the Bank is committed to providing the requisite guidance to potential homeowners.

Senior Manager – Marketing & Corporate Communications, Omari Frederick said: “As an indigenous financial institution, it is our responsibility to empower people in order to make sound financial decisions. With respect to home ownership, we therefore owe it to future homeowners to have crucial conversations regarding their financial affairs and to discuss the many possibilities that exist. Home ownership is a daunting process for many, and these conversations will serve to alleviate some of the uncertainties and misconceptions associated with this lifetime investment.”

The Own Your Home Showcase and Seminar – South Edition is scheduled for February 29th, 2020 at Martha’s Commercial Tyre Building, La Tourney, Vieux Fort.

