BOSL to host Happy Homes Land and Home Expo in Vieux Fort

PRESS RELEASE – BOSL continues to make it easier to have a property that you can call your own.

The BOSL Happy Homes programme was launched in May 2015 offering mortgage loans at a competitive interest rate of only 5.99%, and other exciting benefits including discounts on construction and home insurance and special incentives on BOSL Credit Cards.

As an extension to the Happy Homes programme, the Bank has extended an invitation to its customers and the general public to its Happy Homes Land & Home Expo on Saturday June 20th at the Vieux Fort Town Square from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m.

Developers from across the island will have various land and residential properties available for viewing, and BOSL representatives will be on hand to discuss the available options and offer prescreening services.

Property ownership is a sound investment, and helps to build equity which one can use for other important life goals.

Happy Homes represents the Banks commitment to enriching the lives of its customers through the provision of affordable home ownership. Happy homes equal health families, a close knit society and a stronger economy.

The Happy Homes package includes special incentives such as pre-approved credit cards, limit increases and waivers on BOSL debit card.

Happy Homes customers can also qualify for reductions in commitment fees as well as a discount on construction and home insurance from EC Global.

Premium financing is also available.