BOSL employee receives CAB Chartered Banker Scholarship Award

Press Release
February 15, 2017

unnamed-3PRESS RELEASE – The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) is excited to announce the winner of a 100% Scholarship award to pursue the Chartered Banker MBA programme with a leading UK Business School, the Bangor University.

In collaboration with the Bangor University Business School, the CAB has been able to extend this significant opportunity to its members.

On the basis of academics and experience, the award goes to Ms. Shanta Louis, Chief Risk Officer of the Bank of Saint Lucia. The successful recipient had this to say about her good fortune

“I am elated, honoured and proud to be the recipient of this award. Thanks for this great opportunity and I will certainly aim to excel.”

Ms. Shanta Louis, Chief Risk Officer, BOSL St. Lucia

Building upon the CAB’s successful relationships with top international education providers, this prestigious award recognises rising talent within the Caribbean’s financial services sector who are members of the CAB. Launched in 2011 by the Bangor University Business School, the Chartered Banker programme offers a highly innovative Banking and Finance MBA. Bangor University is consistently ranked as one of the leading Universities in Europe and in the world’s top 25 for banking research.

In testimony to the CAB’s commitment to “Facilitate the growth and development of financial institutions in the region” the association has, for the past thirteen years, collaborated with the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in awarding an annual scholarship to its members. Additionally, the CAB awards Scholarships to employees of its members to pursue the Banking and Finance degree at the UWI Open Campus.

The Caribbean Association of Banks remains focused on the facilitation of industry specific education and training to strengthen capacity within the sector and, to this end, has commenced discussions with existing Banking institutions within CARICOM towards the harmonisation/standardisation of Banking Certification.

One comment

  Poophead
    February 15, 2017 at 10:35 AM

    Wow! Congratulations Shanta! All the best to you....

    (3)(1)
    Reply

