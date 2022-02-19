A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday 18th February disclosed that a Bordelais Correctional Officer was arrested for possession of contraband items during a routine search of officers prior to their commencement of duties.

The release did not reveal the nature of the contraband items found in the officer’s bag. The officer, who was about to start his evening shift Thursday 7th February, was described as a “longstanding correctional officer.” Rumors of officers facilitating the entry of drugs and other illegal items into the prison have not been new to the institution.

In the Ministry of Home Affairs release, the public was being reminded that most prison officers were law abiding and continue to make a positive contribution to the operations of the prison. The Ministry further added that, “the Facility continues to uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards officers who are found to be conducting themselves in a manner that violate prison regulation.”

Meanwhile, the officer has been granted bail and released.