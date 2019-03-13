Bordelais boss comments after senior officer busted with drugs and other contraband at facility

(SNO) — Deputy Director of the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) Leonard Terrance has said criminal activities at the prison will not be tolerated after a senior officer was arrested on Monday, March 11 for trafficking contraband into the facility.

The veteran officer was reportedly busted with marijuana, sim cards, razors, lighters, cigarettes and other contraband.

The officer is expected to be charged for the offence/s later.

Speaking to HTS, Terrance, who is also the officer in charge, confirmed that the incident occurred but could not provide details because the case is under police investigation.

However, he said: “I don’t know of any organisation that allows for any illicit activities to take place … and ours is no different.”

Reports are that the BCF was arrested for a similar case a few years ago but the matter was dismissed.