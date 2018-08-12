Book review: Teen moms find a ‘Watershed’ for yourselves and your babies

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – You introduce a person to a book and undoubtedly, the next question is “What is it about?”

For 23 year old Kimberley Thompson, a final year International Relations major at the University of the West Indies (Mona), “Watershed” is not your ordinary fiction novel.

The author uses the storyline to address dark subject matters which impact contemporary Caribbean society such as: teenage pregnancy, intergenerational relationships (people in different age groups involved in romantic relationships), and corruption.

“Watershed” was published September 2017 and when asked what the inspiration behind the novel was, Thompson outlined that it was the statistics that drove her.

Born and raised in what is dubbed the poorest parish in Jamaica, St. Thomas, her attention was drawn to the fact that St. Thomas was highlighted for much of what was not good news. This includes the highest recorded rates of teenage pregnancy across Jamaica on a consecutive basis.

Coupled with what plagued her hometown, Thompson learnt that Latin America and the Caribbean is the region which has the second highest rate of teenage pregnancy worldwide.

This she believes is a serious cause for concern and is not just a situation in which one can turn a blind eye, she is not in any way promoting teenage pregnancy but underscores that there has to be awareness and steps to correct the issue which includes helping those who have been teenage mothers to find a path which would enable them to live the life of their dreams for the betterment of themselves and their babies.

On the cusp of Watershed’s one year anniversary, Thompson wants to make it clear to teenage mothers within the Caribbean that they are beautiful women of strength, who can do well and will do well once they set their minds to it.

“Watershed means turning point,” says Thompson, “I am therefore encouraging every young girl who is a teenage mother to reassert herself, understand that her dreams are delayed, but not crushed, realign herself and chase greatness. Do it for yourselves and your babies.”

She said that next month she will be doubling her efforts towards the online campaign, especially on YouTube.

Watershed is available on Amazon, Amazon Kindle and Kingston Bookshop in Jamaica.