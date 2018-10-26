Bonus bubble islandwide today!

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – TODAY, Friday, October 26th 2018, our mobile customers can enjoy BONUS credit on Saint Lucia’s fastest and most reliable network.

ALL prepaid mobile users get double double their normal credit with an islandwide Double Bubble.

To take advantage, all you need to do is Top Up $10.00 or more, and you will be given twice the value! Parents, students, friends, and family can enjoy 100% FREE on-net bonus credit (FREE calls to all Flow mobile and fixed lines). The extra credit has a three-day expiry.

You can Top Up any Flow phone at…

Massy Stores,

Facey Telecom,

conveniently located Flow outlets,

online,

via the MyFlow mobile app,

or at any one of hundreds of neighbourhood Top Up retailers.

It’s fast, easy, and reliable.

To sign up for a Flow data plan, just dial *129# to access the free self-service menu, choose your plan and activate it.

With Saint Lucia’s fastest and most affordable mobile network, Flow customers are enjoying the best possible value on island. Mobile calls to any network are as low as $0.01 per minute, and Flow is the only network on island offering its subscribers 4G LTE data connectivity, the fastest available commercial standard.