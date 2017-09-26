Bomb scare disrupts court proceedings in Vieux Fort

Court proceedings were disrupted at the Vieux-Fort District Court this morning (Tuesday, Sept. 26) due to a bomb scare.

Police officers were quickly summoned to the scene but they discovered no evidence of a bomb. They cordoned off the area for several hours as they kept a heavy presence there.

However, the proceedings came to an abrupt end and all matters were adjourned.

According to a lawyer who was at court at the time, the hoax call was made sometime after 11 a.m by someone with a foreign accent.

The lawyer said it was a bit surprising that such a call was made at this time since there was no high level case down for hearing.

“There was no case of real public interest…” the lawyer told this reporter.

The day is usually set aside for case management for civil matters.

The Vieux-Fort District Court is located in the upper part of a two-story building on Theodore Street. The lower section is unoccupied.