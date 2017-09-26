Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Bomb scare disrupts court proceedings in Vieux Fort

By Kingsley Emmanuel
September 26, 2017
Share12
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 12

Police cordoned off the area to investigate the bomb scare call.

Court proceedings were disrupted at the Vieux-Fort District Court this morning (Tuesday, Sept. 26) due to a bomb scare.

Police officers were quickly summoned to the scene but they discovered no evidence of a bomb. They cordoned off the area for several hours as they kept a heavy presence there.

However, the proceedings came to an abrupt end and all matters were adjourned.

According to a lawyer who was at court at the time, the hoax call was made sometime after 11 a.m by someone with a foreign accent.

The lawyer said it was a bit surprising that such a call was made at this time since there was no high level case down for hearing.

“There was no case of real public interest…” the lawyer told this reporter.

The day is usually set aside for case management for civil matters.

The Vieux-Fort District Court is located in the upper part of a two-story building on Theodore Street. The lower section is unoccupied.

(1)(0)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

One comment

  1. Vieux Fortian
    September 26, 2017 at 5:28 PM

    So where is the VxFort post office locate?

    SMH

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.