Bomb detonated outside US embassy in Beijing

(SKY NEWS) – A bomb has exploded outside the US embassy in Beijing, wounding the sole assailant, officials said.

Photos posted on Twitter show a large amount of smoke and what appear to be police vehicles surrounding the vast building in the northeast of the Chinese capital.

In a statement, the US embassy told Sky News: “There was one individual who detonated a bomb.

“Other than the bomber there were no injuries and the local police responded.”

There was no damage to the building.

According to police, the man injured his hand in the explosion and is still alive.

He has been named only as Jiang, a 26-year-old from Mongolia, and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Sky’s Asia correspondent Tom Cheshire, who is at the scene, says police are ordering onlookers back and picking up debris using white gloves.

According to a witness cited by the Reuters news agency, officers are also examining a vehicle outside the embassy.

Another witness said seven or eight police vehicles were at the scene and the road next to the large complex has been closed off.

The area where the incident has taken place is on the outskirts of the city and is home to a number of embassies, including those of India and Israel.