Bolt enters space race in zero gravity sprint

By AFP
September 16, 2018
This handout photo released by Mumm/Novespace on September 13, 2018 shows Jamaican retired sprinter Usain Bolt gesturing in zero-gravity conditions in an aircraft on September 12, 2018 above Reims. (Photo: AFP)

(AFP) — Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt was back on the starting line Thursday — but found it a challenge to stay on his feet in zero-gravity conditions aboard an aeroplane.

The 32-year-old briefly broke off from his pursuit of a professional football career with Australia’s Central Coast Mariners to travel to France for the event.

Dressed in a spacesuit, Bolt was aboard a zero gravity Airbus as part of an event sponsored by a champagne brand.

The plane performed a series of parabolas as Bolt and two other guests experienced a phase of weightlessness for 22 seconds, time for a race to be staged within the cabin.

The eight-time Olympic champion and 100m and 200m world record holder called time on his athletics career last year.

