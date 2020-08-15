By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the case involving the brazen daylight execution-style killing of Chad Ramsey in the city of Castries in 2019.

Ramsey, a 33-year-old resident of George Charles Boulevard, Marchand in Castries was shot in the head as he walked along the corner of Broglie Street and Brazil Street, Castries around 1 p.m. on April 18, 2019.

A video circulating on social media at the time, showed Ramsey lying facedown on the sidewalk, bleeding profusely. He reportedly died on the spot.

Members of the public had expressed surprise on Facebook, at the time of the day and the location in the city that the crime was committed.

According to a recent police press release, following Ramey’s murder, police initiated investigations, and a “Warrant of Arrest in the First Instance, was issued for a suspect in the matter”.

The suspect, Joshua Francis alias Josh, a 25-year-old resident of Bois D’Orange, Gros Islet, was arrested on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, during a joint police operation conducted by the Major Crime Unit and Special Services Unit.

The press release said .25 calibre pistol was recovered by the police when they were carrying out the search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Bois D’Orange, Gros Islet.

In addition, police arrested Amy Thomas, a 29-year-old resident of Mongiraud, Gros Islet.

According to the press release:

– Francis was charged for causing the death of Chad Ramsey — murder, Contrary to Section 85 of the Criminal Code of Saint Lucia — and for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

– Thoms was also charged for possession of a firearm, and for harbouring a criminal (Contrary to Section 402 of the Criminal Code of Saint Lucia).

Both individuals were remanded in custody until September 24, 2020 for further case management, the release stated.

