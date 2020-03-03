Don't Miss
Boguis Primary School celebrates success

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
March 3, 2020

(GIS) – The District One Education Office in collaboration with the Office of the Parliamentary Representative for Babonneau hosted the Second Place Success Awards Ceremony of the Boguis Primary School for the year 2019.

The awards ceremony recognizes the achievements of the four students namely, Xavi John, Kerrua Duquense, Isiaiah Louis and Adora Abraham, whose hard work placed the school second on the island in the 2019 Common Entrance Examinations.

Education Officer for District One, Cyrus Cepal, noted that the students’ performance is in-keeping with the district’s motto: “Changing Mindsets and Working Smart to Ensure All Learners Succeed.”

“This is our goal,” he said, “to ensure that every child learns.”

Kimani Melius, Captain of the Under 19 West Indies Cricket Team, who hails from the community of Boguis, was present to celebrate the achievement of the students.

The awards ceremony took place on Feb. 28, at the Boguis Pimary School.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

