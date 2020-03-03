Boguis Primary School celebrates success

Share This On:

(GIS) – The District One Education Office in collaboration with the Office of the Parliamentary Representative for Babonneau hosted the Second Place Success Awards Ceremony of the Boguis Primary School for the year 2019.

The awards ceremony recognizes the achievements of the four students namely, Xavi John, Kerrua Duquense, Isiaiah Louis and Adora Abraham, whose hard work placed the school second on the island in the 2019 Common Entrance Examinations.

Education Officer for District One, Cyrus Cepal, noted that the students’ performance is in-keeping with the district’s motto: “Changing Mindsets and Working Smart to Ensure All Learners Succeed.”

“This is our goal,” he said, “to ensure that every child learns.”

Kimani Melius, Captain of the Under 19 West Indies Cricket Team, who hails from the community of Boguis, was present to celebrate the achievement of the students.

The awards ceremony took place on Feb. 28, at the Boguis Pimary School.

