Bognor Regis: Two arrested after pills ‘found in takeaway kebabs’

By Sky News
December 31, 2019

(SKY NEWS) – Two men have been arrested in Bognor Regis after three women said they had found pills in their takeaway kebabs.

The women, all in their 20s, had purchased the food at Istanbul Grill on the town’s high street at 2am on Sunday morning.

Sussex Police have arrested two men, aged 30 and 42, on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm. Police have not said if the pair worked at the takeaway or not.

Both the suspects remain in police custody.

District Commander of Sussex Police, Chief Inspector Jon Carter, said: “I understand this incident may cause concern.

“However, police have taken prompt action to protect the public with the arrest of two people, and are working with partners, especially in the district council, to enhance protective measures.

“The investigation is at an early stage, and exactly what happened, and the motivations of those involved are not yet fully understood. However, there is nothing to suggest that any other food outlets are involved, or that there is any link with any particular section of the wider community.

“Local officers will be present in the area, and I would ask for the support of the public in allowing officers to investigate this matter.”

