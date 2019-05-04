Don't Miss
Boeing 737 skids off runway into Florida river with 136 on board

By REUTERS
May 3, 2019

(Reuters) – A Boeing 737 commercial jet with 136 people on board slid into the St. John’s River near Jacksonville, Florida after landing on Friday, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Jacksonville said.

The flight arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay went into the river at the end of the runway at about 9:40 p.m. local time, the air station said.

The mayor of Jacksonville said on Twitter that everyone on board the flight was “alive and accounted for” but that crews were working to control jet fuel on the water.

“The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The flight was arriving from Cuba, the air station spokesman said. Emergency response personnel were on the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, Steve Gorman and Tim Reid; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

