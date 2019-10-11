BodyHoliday Cares, Knapsack Project donate school bags

Share This On:

About 22 students from Grande Riviere Primary School benefit

(PRESS RELEASE) — BodyHoliday Cares and The Knapsack Project (TKP) teamed up recently to distribute school bags to some 22 students at the Grande Riviere Primary, all donated by BodyHoliday guests.

This was part of an annual community-based undertaking aimed at providing knapsacks with school supplies to under-served children in Saint Lucia. The first of several for this year, more schools will be recipients in the coming weeks.

For several years now, BodyHoliday and its sister resort, Rendezvous, have been supporting TKP’s efforts by promoting this initiative via their website, and by assisting with logistics and transportation on the island. Interested persons are invited to provide a new or gently used backpack with school supplies and bring along with them on their upcoming visit to the resort. The supplies include recurrent items such as exercise books, pencils, pencil sharpeners, pencil cases, pens, rulers, crayons, and erasers.

Chairperson of the CSR Committee, Ms Genevieve Dixon, said: “We are always happy to facilitate our guests in the provision of support to our local community. They indicate their own desire to contribute towards or participate in our CSR activities whilst on vacation, and we are thus happy to provide them the platforms to make a difference alongside us.”

She added: “We are also thrilled to support The Knapsack Project as the venture is education-based, and education is one of our key areas of priority. The Project helps ease the financial strain that comes with the start of a new school year. The better our students’ needs are met, the better they can focus on their education and aim for a brighter future.”

The St. Lucia Knapsack Project operates out of Toronto, Canada and depends on the support of others like BodyHoliday and Rendezvous to reach their goals.

