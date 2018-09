Body retrieved from sea in Micoud (video)

(SNO) — Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a man in Micoud on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The body has been identified as that Clayton Prashad of Ti Rocher, Micoud.

He is believed to be in his 50’s.

Emergency services were alerted at 11:41 a.m.

No additional information was available.