(St. Lucia News Online) — The body of a male was recovered from the sea in Praslin on Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.

The body is believed to be that of a man who was the victim of a boating accident earlier this week, sources said.

According to investigations, a small vessel transporting two males capsized in rough seas but only one of them made it to shore, sources said.

Police are investigating.

