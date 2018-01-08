Don't Miss
Bakery in Gros Islet for sale. Manufacturer and distributor of bakery products. Contact number: 722-6560

Body of murdered Trinidadian still in St. Lucia, family seeks help

By News Day
January 8, 2018
Share122
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 122

(NEWS DAY) – Relatives of Richie Ramdass, 24, who was shot dead in St Lucia are pleading with the authorities to help them fly his body home.

Ramdass was one of two men killed on December 31 in a car along the St Jude Highway in Vieux-Fort, St Lucia. The other victim was Venezuelan Vincente Jose Mendoza Pacheco, 26. Royal St Lucian police have since held two St Lucians for the killings.

Ramdass’ brother, Ravi, 28, told Sunday Newsday, he would like Minister of Foreign Affairs Dennis Moses to help the family to bring the body back to Trinidad as they could not afford to do so.

“This was unexpected and with the current recession this country is experiencing, we are barely meeting our financial commitment on a monthly basis,” Ramdass said, adding he would like to give his brother a good send-off but he does not have the money.

He said he contacted Moses’ office on Friday but was told to send a written request.

The Ramdass family who live in Preysal, Couva is also asking for the public’s help.

Ravi said his mother, Nalinie Gopie, and grand-mother Gloria Birchand have fallen ill with grief.

“There are no more tears that we can shed,” Ravi said, adding his brother was kind-hearted and would help anyone in need.

St Lucia News states the double murder is investigated by the Royal St Lucia Police Force. With a population of over 170,000 St Lucia, recorded 31 homicides in 2016 and a record 60 in 2017.

(0)(3)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

8 comments

  1. imaginethat
    January 8, 2018 at 9:15 PM

    them yutes living goodlife and their bank account never have money for the sour times smh

    (8)(1)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      January 8, 2018 at 10:28 PM

      That's the problem with a lot of people /young people these days, they only want to spend their money for the day (one day millionaires ). They are not saving, living on hopes of inheritances. They get pay today and broke tomorrow. Party day in and out. Every party, they're there , every dance they're there, every boat ride they're there. Never want to be seen with the same clothes twice. Don't know how to buy two shoes for $50, but one shoes for $100 plus. Buying the latest. Competition with everyone.

      (7)(0)
      Reply
  2. Anonymous
    January 8, 2018 at 7:16 PM

    I hope you are living a clean life...

    (0)(6)
    Reply
  3. MrCoco
    January 8, 2018 at 6:47 PM

    Ramdass looks like a real pos. We should shoot his corpse from a canon in the direction of trini and be done with it. Smh.

    (6)(22)
    Reply
    • jo
      January 8, 2018 at 9:14 PM

      what the fuck...

      some st.Lucians don't have no brain.

      the guy is dead. finish. he can do thing. his out of this world. yet still they talk shat.

      rip young man

      (4)(3)
      Reply
    • Boi Boi
      January 8, 2018 at 10:10 PM

      Mr Coco you got it right. I say bury him in an unmarked grave somewhere in a box. Or just put his body in a box and put it on the sea in the direction of Trinidad. We should not waste our money on these criminals any further. Good riddance. And all who saying doh judge and all your other crap . . . toof.

      (4)(4)
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.