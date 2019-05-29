Body of man suspected of jumping off drugs boat discovered in Vieux Fort (see photos)

The dead body of an unidentified male that washed up on the coastline at Mathurin’s Point, Vieux Fort on Tuesday, May 28, is believed be that of a man who jumped from a small boat when it was intercepted by the police on Friday, May 24, according to law enforcement sources.

The vessel, named ‘Corrie’, had contained 63 pounds of suspected marijuana that was seized by the police.

A second occupant of the boat, identified as Martinez Fontenelle of Bruceville, Vieux Fort, was arrested and charged for possession of a controlled substance. He has since appeared in court and granted bail.

The police are continuing their efforts to identify the body of the suspected second occupant of the boat, sources said.

Photos of the body have been circulating on social media.

BELOW IS THE OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE FROM THE POLICE FORCE

Drug Interception near Mathurin’s Point, Vieux Fort

On Friday, May 24, 2019 about 7:30 p.m. whilst on a routine patrol, the Police Marine Unit vessel intercepted a local canoe, namely “Corrie”, about one hundred yards off Mathurin’s Point (Vieux Fort), resulting in the arrest of one Saint Lucian

National.

During the operation, the fiber glass canoe was stopped by officers. Sixty three pounds of what appeared to be cannabis was discovered and seized. One individual, namely Martinez Fontenelle, of Bruceville, Vieux Fort was arrested and subsequently charged for Possession of a Controlled Drug. He was later escorted to the Second District Court where he was granted bail.

The second occupant jumped overboard in attempt to flee. Searches were conducted in the area for the said individual, but to no avail.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, a body of a male, believed to be the second occupant aboard the vessel was recovered at a beach along Mathurin Point. Formal identification has not taken place, and as such, this cannot be confirmed at this time. An update will be provided in due course.

