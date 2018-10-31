Body of Guyanese national found on vessel docked in Grenada

Share This On:

(CMC) – The body of a 41-year-old Guyanese national is due to be flown out of Grenada on Thursday after it was found on a vessel that docked here last weekend.

The Grenada Port Authority confirmed that the Guyana registered, MV Ocean Trader, left here on Tuesday following the completion of an investigation by law enforcement officials.

According to an official report made to the authorities here, the captain of the vessel, Yuvraj Persaud, 36, said that the body of 41-year-old Permanand Permaul alias “Short Man” was found on the deck,” said an official report to authorities.

“The officers met and spoke with Persaud…a citizen of Guyana who stated that on October 27th about 22:30 hrs, he was inside his cabin sleeping when one of the workers informed him that Permanand who was cleaning inside one of the tanks got knock out. As a result, he made checks and saw him lying on the floor,” the report said.

The report said that the captain sought assistance and gave the decease CPR but that did not revive him.

A doctor later declared Permaul dead, but the police have not shared the results of the autopsy.