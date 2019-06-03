Body of Edward Seaga is now in Jamaica

Share This On:
The body of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga arrived in Jamaica on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Miami, United States, just after 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among a team of government officials and dignitaries that were at the airport when the former prime minister’s remains arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).
Seaga died at a hospital in Miami on Tuesday, May 28 — his 89th birthday — from cancer and other complications.
Seaga, who is Jamaica’s fifth prime minister, will be given a state funeral, according to media reports.
